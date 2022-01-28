ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $680.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $725.00 to $680.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $689.16.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $528.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 485.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

