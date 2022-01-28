ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $657.00 to $675.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $689.16.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $528.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,976,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

