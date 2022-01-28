ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $615.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $689.16.

NYSE NOW opened at $528.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 485.04, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.38 and a 200-day moving average of $623.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

