ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 75,000 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00.

ServiceSource International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 209,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,790 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,146 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

