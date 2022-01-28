SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 137,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 163,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

