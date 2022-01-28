SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BSET stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $135.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

