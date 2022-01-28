SG Americas Securities LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Markel by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Markel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,186.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $948.00 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,247.18.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

