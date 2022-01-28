SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $138,000 in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

EWCZ stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. European Wax Center Inc has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

