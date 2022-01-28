SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 347,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

