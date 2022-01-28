SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

GLRE opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

