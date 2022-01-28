SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INZY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

