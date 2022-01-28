SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $9.69 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

