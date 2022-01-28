SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.