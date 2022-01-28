SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,307 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 38.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 136.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 349,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $7,072,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stratasys by 214.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 217,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SSYS opened at $21.07 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

