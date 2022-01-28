SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,552.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $634,588.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 and have sold 129,907 shares valued at $2,761,763. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

