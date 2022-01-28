SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 793,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Employers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

