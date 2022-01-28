SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 17.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 35.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

MTEM opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

