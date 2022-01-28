Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.89 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 5,272,719 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £75.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.89.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

