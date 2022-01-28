Shaun Wills Buys 4,273 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,490.04).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 57 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($202.25).
Superdry stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.95) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.64. Superdry plc has a twelve month low of GBX 202.20 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £179.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98.
Superdry Company Profile
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.