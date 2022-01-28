Shaun Wills Buys 4,273 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,490.04).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 57 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($202.25).

Superdry stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.95) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.64. Superdry plc has a twelve month low of GBX 202.20 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £179.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.06) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.06) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378.33 ($5.10).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

