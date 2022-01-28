Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Raised to C$40.50 at CIBC

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

SJR stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

