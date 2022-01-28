ShawSpring Partners LLC Sells 55,500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ShawSpring Partners LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 15.3% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $146,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.37. 192,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,753,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

