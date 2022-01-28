Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 5.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $306,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $815.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,309.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,426.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

