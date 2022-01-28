Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Holdings Boosted by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Shore Bancshares comprises about 8.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 9.99% of Shore Bancshares worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SHBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SHBI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,683. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.