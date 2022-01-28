Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MNZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.08) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.08) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 292.93 ($3.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02. John Menzies has a 12 month low of GBX 199.74 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.93). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

