Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Drops By 61.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAW opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $41.88.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

