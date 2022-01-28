Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declines By 97.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MUJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.