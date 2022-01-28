Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Drops By 97.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.