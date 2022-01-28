Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Rises By 645.5%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 645.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.7 days.
OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.51.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
