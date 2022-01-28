Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Rises By 645.5%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 645.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.7 days.

OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

