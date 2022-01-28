Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rises By 1,500.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $143.55 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

