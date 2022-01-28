Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Grows By 2,800.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $12.81 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

