Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Rises By 17,000.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

