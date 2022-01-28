Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Drops By 88.2%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $71.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17.

Get Croda International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.