Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Increases By 1,933.3%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 1,933.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.