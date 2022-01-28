Short Interest in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Drops By 80.0%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

Shares of TUSA opened at $45.48 on Friday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.