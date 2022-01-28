Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Declines By 76.3%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the December 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,387. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.