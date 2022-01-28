Short Interest in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) Expands By 316.7%

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GGGV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. G3 VRM Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGGV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $500,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,430,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

