Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Decreases By 99.5%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNBT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 381,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,139. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -2.88. Generex Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

