Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Decreases By 99.5%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNBT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 381,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,139. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -2.88. Generex Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile
