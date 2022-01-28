Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Grows By 292.9%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the December 31st total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.6 days.

GWLLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

GWLLF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

