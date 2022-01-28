Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) Expands By 3,000.0%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.05.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

