Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Rises By 870.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 870.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $$11.71 on Thursday. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

