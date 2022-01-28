Short Interest in iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Rises By 700.0%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ISGN remained flat at $$1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. iSign Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

About iSign Solutions

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

