Short Interest in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Decreases By 66.7%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ITTOY stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

