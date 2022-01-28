Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Drops By 99.2%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KOTMY traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $77.40.
About Koito Manufacturing
Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.