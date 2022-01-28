Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Drops By 99.2%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KOTMY traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $77.40.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

