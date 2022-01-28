Short Interest in MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Increases By 336.4%

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MusclePharm stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.28. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

