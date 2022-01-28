Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Increases By 345.5%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NBTX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBTX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

