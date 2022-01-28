Short Interest in Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Drops By 90.9%

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PCLI traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 3,361,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930,349. Protocall Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Protocall Technologies

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

