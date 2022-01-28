Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 80.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RYES traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

