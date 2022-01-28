Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 80.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RYES traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
