Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Declines By 92.5%

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SHQA opened at $9.71 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

