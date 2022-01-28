Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Drops By 84.7%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

