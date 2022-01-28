Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Decreases By 73.2%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GLG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 545,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,889. TD has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Get TD alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of TD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.